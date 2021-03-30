Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,262 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 1.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Masco by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Masco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 69,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

MAS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 19,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,568. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

