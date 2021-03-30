Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,414,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. 228,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

