Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,216 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

