Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,861 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 97,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 756,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 550,010 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 714,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

