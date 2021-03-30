Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.15. 138,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

