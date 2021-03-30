Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,244 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $212.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.