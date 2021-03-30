Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,474 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

