Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,390 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,748. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.