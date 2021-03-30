Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67,703 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,703 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

CSCO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 691,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

