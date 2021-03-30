Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

ZTS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $157.18. 13,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,881. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

