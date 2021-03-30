Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens Sells 42,800 Shares

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70. The company has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -133.64. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.88.

NLC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

