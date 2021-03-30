Neo Market Cap Tops $3.17 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $44.98 or 0.00076196 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $613.43 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00249019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00908825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

