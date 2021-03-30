NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 170,630 shares.The stock last traded at $32.46 and had previously closed at $35.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

