NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Achieves $82.72 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $82.72 million and $23.90 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00889235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030336 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,992,060,499 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

