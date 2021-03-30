Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

NFLX opened at $513.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.