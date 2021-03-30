Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

Netflix stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.44. 36,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,843. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.13 and a 200 day moving average of $514.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

