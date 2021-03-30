Neural Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,329.01 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $74,329.01 and $1,715.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,086.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00635980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

