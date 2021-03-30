Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Down 6%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.39 and last traded at $95.13. 35,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,275,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
