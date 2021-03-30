Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Down 6%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.39 and last traded at $95.13. 35,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,275,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

