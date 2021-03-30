New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Short Interest Update

New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of EBODF stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. New Energy Exchange has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get New Energy Exchange alerts:

About New Energy Exchange

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.