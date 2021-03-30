New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.56. New Gold shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 25,366 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New Gold by 258.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 734,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 120.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in New Gold by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,463,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.