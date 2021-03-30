New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,249.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

