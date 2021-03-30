Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRGOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,367. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

