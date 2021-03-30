Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NRGOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,367. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Newrange Gold
