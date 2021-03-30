News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

