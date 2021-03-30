Newton Coin Project Price Up 107.1% This Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $57,571.06 and approximately $185.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 107.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.