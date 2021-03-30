Newton Market Capitalization Reaches $21.32 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and $1.60 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.05 or 0.00909715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

