Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

