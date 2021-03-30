NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 300,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 692,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc, a material company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

