NEXT.coin (NEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,911.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.05 or 0.00894659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00351458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001085 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014439 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

