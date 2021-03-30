NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. NEXT has a market cap of $2.10 million and $590,946.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 100.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00334635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

