NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NEXT opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
