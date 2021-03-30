NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NextDecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

