NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

