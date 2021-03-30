NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 289.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

