Nexus Price Up 10.3% This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002411 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $99.54 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,137,348 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

