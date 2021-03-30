NFT Price Hits $0.47 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $17.44 million and $553,595.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

