NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $2,204.01 or 0.03725268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $1.09 million and $56,275.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 496 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

