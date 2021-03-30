NFTX Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $217.12 or 0.00367237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $101.70 million and $3.03 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

