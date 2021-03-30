Nimiq Trading 15% Lower This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $84.53 million and $2.38 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.01 or 0.03132149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.93 or 0.00334134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.74 or 0.00902214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00421180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00363596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00262424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,228,698,008 coins and its circulating supply is 7,484,948,008 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

