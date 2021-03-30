NinePointTwo Capital Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,460,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.62 and a 1 year high of $399.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

