NinePointTwo Capital Acquires Shares of 178,357 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,729,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 647.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 21,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

