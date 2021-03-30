NinePointTwo Capital Buys Shares of 678,582 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,126,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 17.2% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,551. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54.

