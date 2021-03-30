NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $33,551,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,795,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 476,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 749.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 537,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 474,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NYSE NI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

