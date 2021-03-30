Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
NDEKY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
