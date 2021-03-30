Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NDEKY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

