Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NIU opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

