NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,574 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.69.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NMI by 51.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 26.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

