NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,574 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.69.
NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NMI by 51.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 26.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.