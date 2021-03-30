Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Short Interest Up 88.9% in March

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 319,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 845,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

