Node Runners Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Node Runners has a market cap of $5.36 million and $164,025.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners token can currently be purchased for approximately $232.05 or 0.00394355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,087 tokens. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

Node Runners Token Trading

