Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Nofire Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

