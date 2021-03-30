Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NFTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Nofire Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
