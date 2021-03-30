Noir 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,373.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Noir token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $787,545.88 and $1,373.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,480,494 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

