Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Hits $8.07 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $14,012.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

