Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

NMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.